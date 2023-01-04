Sonia admitted to hospital, sources say routine check-up

New Delhi: UPA chairperson and former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday.

Sources said the admission was for a routine check-up.

Sonia Gandhi was last seen in public on the Congress Foundation Day on December 28. She participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in Delhi.