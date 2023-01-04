Sonia admitted to hospital, sources say routine check-up

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

Sonia admitted to hospital, sources say routine check-up

UPA chairperson and former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday.
 

New Delhi: UPA chairperson and former Congress chief, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital on Wednesday.

Sources said the admission was for a routine check-up.

Sonia Gandhi was last seen in public on the Congress Foundation Day on December 28. She participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on December 24 in Delhi.

 


Spread the love

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here