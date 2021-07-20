Spread the love



















Sonia calls Punjab MPs to work together to win poll

New Delhi: After party MPs from Punjab had sought an appointment with her, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi called all the lawmakers and asked them to work together in the state to win next year’s Assembly polls, sources said on Monday.

The development comes after the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party’s Punjab unit chief, announced late on Sunday.

Congress MPs from both Houses had met on Sunday afternoon at Rajya Sabha member Pratap Singh Bajwa’s residence to discuss the issues related to Punjab and sought an appointment with Gandhi.

Asked about the meet, Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, who was batting for a non-Sikh state chief, said: “Internal party matters will be only be discussed at party forums.”

Bajwa, who was the host, played down the meeting, saying: “We are with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi… whatever decision they will take, everybody will accept it.”

