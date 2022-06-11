Sonia Gandhi again summoned by ED in National Herald case



New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been issued fresh summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case.

She will have to record her statements before ED officials on June 23.

The Congress chief was summoned on June 8 but she wrote to the ED informing that she had Covid-19 and hence, was unable to join the probe.

Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi was summoned on June 2 but he couldn’t join the probe too as he was abroad. The ED had then issued a second notice to him to join the probe on June 13.

The ED has summoned both Gandhis to appear at ED’s Delhi headquarters to record their statements.

A case was lodged by the CBI against various Congress leaders including the Gandhis for allegedly misappropriating National Herald funds and the ED’s case was filed on the basis of this.