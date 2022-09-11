Sonia Gandhi condoles Queen Elizabeth’s demise



New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday offered condolences on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II of the UK.

“She was a great and much-loved figure of our times… it is a moment of sadness, but also a time to celebrate her long and devoted reign as sovereign of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth,” the Congress leader said.

“For generations across the world, in a period of rapid change over seven decades, she was a symbol of constancy and continuity. Her passing is also an occasion to remember her warm association with our country, cherished by her and by us,” she added.

She said during her visits to India both symbolised and cemented the close relationship between the two countries, starting shortly after the Independence when the government of Jawaharlal Nehru played a determining role in establishing the Commonwealth.

“The bilateral relationship between India and UK has evolved naturally with the passage of time, but it has remained durable and important for both countries,” Gandhi added

