Sonia Gandhi summoned again on Wednesday

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi again on Wednesday to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald matter.

Wednesday will be the third day of her questioning. On Tuesday she was questioned for almost six hours in two sessions.

Earlier in the day, she arrived at the ED headquarters at 11 a.m. along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi who was carrying a medicine box.

After three hours of questioning Sonia Gandhi was allowed a lunch break. She again joined the probe at around 4 p.m. She

was questioned by a team led by additional director Monika Sharma.

Priyanka Gandhi was allowed to be present in another room in case Sonia Gandhi needed any medicine.

Priyanka had requested to be present at the ED headquarters during the questioning of her mother. It was accepted by the ED.

Sources have indicated that she was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.