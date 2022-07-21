Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED by 11 a.m.

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, who had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to join the investigation in connection with the National Herald case, is likely to reach ED Headquarters by 11 a.m.

She will be questioned by a team of joint director-level officials including a woman.

ED sources have suggested that she will be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five days of questioning.

Her questioning, which was scheduled to take place on June 23, was postponed at her request as she was not well.

As per the sources, the ED would ask Sonia Gandhi about her role in the deal between Young India (YI) and Associated Journal Ltd (AJL).

Earlier Rahul had said that the late Moti Lal Vora was looking after all these sorts of affairs. Vora held 12 percent stakes in YI whereas Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi held 76 percent stakes in it.

As per the ED, Gandhis are major beneficiaries of the whole deal. Earlier Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjuna Kharge were questioned by the ED. Since Vora has passed away the needle of suspicion went toward Gandhis.