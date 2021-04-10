Spread the love



















Sonia Gandhi to meet party leaders over Covid situation



New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi will on Saturday conduct a virtual meeting with senior party leaders over the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country.

The meeting at 10.30 a.m. will be joined by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party Chief Ministers.

On Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the Indian scientific community had worked overtime to develop a solution, but their efforts have been undermined by the Centre’s poor implementation and “oversight”.

He also demanded that the government should place an immediate moratorium on vaccine export and open up inoculation to everyone who needs it.

“I write to you with great concern since we are once again at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. Over the last year, our country suffered irreparable losses, made tremendous sacrifices, and yet, we are under a renewed attack by this virus,” he added in the letter.