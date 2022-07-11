Sonia Gandhi urges international community to support Sri Lanka



New Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has expressed concern over the evolving situation in Sri Lanka and urged the international community to extend support to the people of the island country.

In a statement on Sunday, Sonia Gandhi said: “The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among people there.”

She said that the Congress party expresses its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in this moment of grave crisis and hopes they will be able to overcome it. “We hope that India will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation,” she said.

“The Congress party also urges the international community to extend all assistance and support to Sri Lanka,” she added.

Anti-government protesters in Sri Lanka on Saturday set afire Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private residence in the heart of Colombo after his security attacked them. Reports indicate that protest is going on.

The protesters, who marched to Colombo on Saturday morning demanding resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, stormed the President’s official residence braving police, and later occupied the Prime Minister’s official resident, Temple Trees.