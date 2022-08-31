Sonia Gandhi’s mother passes away in Italy

New Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi’s mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, party leaders said on Wednesday.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: “Smt. Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August 2022. The funeral took place yesterday”.

Sonia Gandhi is abroad for her medical check-up and is accompanied by both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. She was also supposed to visit her ailing mother.

Rahul Gandhi is supposed to return early and address a Congress rally in the national capital on September 4.

