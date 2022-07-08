Sonia, Rahul, others condole death of Shinzo Abe



New Delhi: The Congress on Friday expressed condolence on the death of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated while delivering a speech at an election rally.

In a tweet, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said: “I am shocked at the assassination of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. For many years, Abe was a great friend and well-wisher of India. He did much to expand and deepen the bilateral relationship between our two countries.

“I recall my meeting with him very fondly and vividly. It is a huge misfortune that has befallen Japan and indeed, the entire international community. He will be sorely missed,” she added.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Deeply saddened by the demise of former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe. His role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India & Japan was commendable. He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific. My condolences to his family & to the people of Japan.”

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister P. Chidambaram said: “Shocked at the brutal assassination of Shinzo Abe, former PM of Japan. In my meetings with him and subsequently through his policies and actions, it was clear that he had profound admiration for India and the Indian people and he did his best to strengthen the relations between the two countries. His death is tragic for the people of Japan and for the developing world.”

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said: “Deeply saddened by the shocking news of passing away of Former Prime Minister of Japan Mr Shinzo Abe. The world has lost a great leader and a noble statesman who worked for the peace and development of Japan as well as the globe. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Abe died after he was shot while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara, according to state media.

“Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister #Abe Shinzo has been confirmed #dead. He was reportedly #shot during a speech on Friday in the city of #Nara, near Kyoto,” official broadcaster NHK tweeted.

According to NHK, the attack took place at around 11.30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate’s election campaign.

The police said that Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.