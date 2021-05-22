Spread the love



















Sonia writes to PM over scarcity of black fungus drugs

New Delhi: After the government asked the states to declare Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) an epidemic, Congress Parliamentary party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the scarcity of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection and the disease not being covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

In a letter to the Prime Miniater, Sonia Gandhi said, “The government has asked the states to declare Mucormycosis an Epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This means that there must be adequate production and assured supply of essential medicines to treat it and cost free patient care for those in need of treatment.”

“I understand that Liposomal Amphotericin-B is absolutely essential for the treatment of Mucormycosis. However, there are reports of its acute scarcity in the market. Further the illness is not covered in Ayushman Bharat and most other health insurance products,” she said.

She urged the Prime Minister to take immediate action to bring relief to the large number of patients being afflicted by Mucormycosis.

Her remarks came after reports that several patients are complaining about the scarcity of the injection.

Several states have declared Mucormycosis an Epidemic in last few days.

