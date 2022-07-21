Sonia’s questioning: Cong workers burn car in front of B’luru ED office



Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress workers burnt a car parked opposite the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) here alleging vendetta politics by the ruling BJP in connection with the questioning of its interim President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday.

A group of party workers attached to the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress, including a woman, holding the party flag torched the car triggering tension in the area. They raised slogans of ‘Congress zindabad’ in front of the ED office in the Shantinagar locality.

The state Congress unit organised a massive protest in the premises of Freedom Park in the state capital. The party has declared that the protest will continue until ruling BJP stops “torturing” Sonia Gandhi by misusing the Central government agencies.

D.K. Shivakumar, State President of the Congress party, said, “Let the BJP show the video recording of the inquiry of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

“It is not a good conduct by the BJP party. By organising protests, we bring before the people of the country how the power is being misused by the ruling BJP,” Shivakumar stated.

“We are not scared about the investigation by ED. They are misusing the agency to torture. All charges against Sonia Gandhi are false allegations. Late BJP senior leader Arun Jaitley had stated in Parliament that there are no charges against Sonia Gandhi,” he maintained.

“There are no charges proved against her in the preliminary inquiry. Why is she now being investigated?” Shivakumar said.