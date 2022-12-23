Sonia’s remark on ‘Judiciary’ draws Chairman’s ire in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Former AICC president Sonia Gandhi’s speech on “conflict with Judiciary” has drawn the ire of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.

Quoting her speech, the Chairman on Friday said in the Upper House that he is being accused of “undermining judiciary”. He said all the issues of bipartisan role should be settled within and assured that he will not look either way.

“I suffered the allegations of deligitimising the judiciary” he said.

When T. Siva of the DMK sought ruling on the issue that anything said outside the House should only be observed if there is any motion, the chairman said, “My level of reaction is at lowest level. ”

Sonia Gandhi, in her speech on Wednesday, said, “A troubling new development is the calculated attempt underway to delegitimize the judiciary. Ministers — and even a high constitutional authority — have been enlisted to make speeches attacking the judiciary on various grounds. It is quite clear that this is not an effort to provide reasonable suggestions for improvement. Rather, it is an effort to reduce the standing of the judiciary in the eyes of the public.”