Sons beat father to death over property



Kaushambhi (Uttar Pradesh): A 61-year-old retired railway employee was allegedly beaten to death by his sons at Gandhi Mohalla here.

The deceased, identified as Baijnath, was a resident of Manjhanpur.

Kaushambhi police said that they have been interrogating the family members after the youngest son, Narendra, accused two of his elder brothers, Surendra and Virendra and their wives, for killing his father Baijnath over property dispute.

The body has been sent to post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death.

Narendra told police that his elder brothers, who stayed separately from parents, had accosted their father on Sunday when he was carrying fodder for cattle on the way back to house from the field.

The two sons had allegedly taken him to their house and thrashed him severely.

When Narendra and his mother Rita Devi came to know about the incident, they rushed to Surendra’s house and rescued the father. The youngest son then brought his father to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

The incident, ironically, took place on a day when the world was celebrating Father’s Day.

The deceased had retired from railways in March this year.

The youngest son alleged that his elder brothers were mounting pressure on father to give them their property share and funds from the retirement amount.

Detailed investigations are underway.

