Sonu Sood’s first music video dedicated to armymen and their ladyloves



Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood is excited to feature in his first music video. He says the video, Pagal nahi hona, is dedicated to armymen.

In the song by Sunanda Sharma, Sonu features as an army officer. The romantic ballad is composed by Avvy Sra, with lyrics penned by Jaani.

“This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. ‘Pagal nahi hona’ is dedicated to all armymen and their ladylove. The lyrics will touch your hearts and Sunanda has sung it beautifully,” Sonu said.

The actor-philanthropist will feature in the video along with the singer. The first look of the song was unveiled on Monday. In the still, he is seen hugging his on-screen ladylove.

Talking about the track, Sunanda said: “‘Pagal nahi hona’ is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone’s heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds and I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation’s hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him onboard.”