‘SOP to be Followed while Counting Hundi Collection in DK Temples’- DC Dr K V Rajendra

Mangaluru: Following up on an incident which had taken place, where a lady trustee of Kadri Lord Manjunatheshwara temple in the City, who was appointed by the government, allegedly stole the money collected in the donations box of the temple. This act was reportedly captured by the CCTV cameras installed at the temple. Sources reveal that the money collected in the temple donation boxes was counted and accounted for on 24 February 2022. Two days later, one of the trustees received a call from an unidentified woman to tell him that she had seen the said lady trustee stuffing Rs 500 currency notes into her blouse during the counting operation. She asked him to check the CCTV footage if he could not trust what she said. The trustees together checked the CCTV coverage and found that the said lady trustee had put a bundle of currency notes into a bag. Thereafter, an emergency meeting of the managing committee of the temple was convened. After discussions, the trustee in question had agreed to resign. Even after a week she did not tender her resignation. The locals then complained to the district administration.



Now the district administration has decided to put in place a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all temples under the Karnataka Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department, to prevent temple money from being misused. Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra speaking to the media said “At present, there is no SOP being followed, when counting money from the hundis. Each temple is following its own procedure. Through the Zilla Dharmika Parishath, we will prepare a detailed procedure to be followed by all the notified temples. The hundis of group-A temples are replenished fast, when compared to a few of the smaller temples. Hence, the next Dharmik Parishath meeting will discuss the issue at length, and we will try to adopt the best practices in the temples.”

DC further said “The SOP will focus on the number of people to be present during the process, and also try to identify them. The entire process should be recorded. Various aspects, including how to supervise, bundle the currency notes and deposit the same without any delay, and frequency to count the money from hundis, will be spelt out,” he said. “The administration will also prescribe a dress code for all those who participate in the process,” he said, adding, “We will try our best to ensure that the entire process is documented and accurate, and leaves no room for mismanagement of funds.”

It should be noted that the district has around 500 temples, and there are allegations that a few temples include students for counting the hundi collection. The administration is particular that students are kept out of this exercise. The meeting is likely to be held on Tuesday, 29 March 2022.