‘Sorry, MCC has No Comprehensive Data on Roads nor UGD Network in City’ – Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

‘Sorry, Mangaluru city corporation (MCC) has No Comprehensive Data on Roads nor UGD Network in City’ – MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar

Mangaluru: Responding to a query from corporators in the opposition, MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that, although the civic agency had conducted various surveys, data from these exercises had not been collated to provide a comprehensive picture of the city’s infrastructure. Incredible though it may seem, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) is not in possession of comprehensive data on the network of roads and the underground drainage (UGD) pipes or the water supply system. This was news that came right from the horse’s mouth – officials of the MCC themselves, who admitted to being ignorant of the nitty-gritty of the coastal city’s infrastructure network.

This was revealed during the meeting of the MCC Council on Monday, 31 January 2022 which was chaired by MCC mayor Premanand Shetty. When Congress corporator Abdul Ravoof sought information on the map of roads, water pipeline and the UGD network, which had been developed by the MCC in the past, in reply MCC Commissioner Sridhar said that the city corporation is in possession of maps created during the implementation of various projects undertaken in the previous year as part of the Mahatma Gandhi Nagra Vikasa Yojane and schemes implemented through funds allocated under the 15th Finance Commission.



Mayor Premananda Shetty said, “The MCC does not have sufficient data on properties in its jurisdiction. A survey is being undertaken, and this will help provide a detailed picture on the number of properties in the city.”

Meanwhile, Congress corporator Praveenchandra Alva and Sudhir Shetty, chief whip of the BJP in the MCC Council, meanwhile, pointed to the problem posed by beggars who were importuning commuters at traffic signal junctions at various places across the city. Commissioner Sridhar assured the corporators that he would convene a meeting with officials of police and social welfare departments, to take steps to solve the problem.