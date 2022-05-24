‘Sorry’ painted all over Bengaluru school, hunt on for culprits

Bengaluru: In a bizarre development, unknown miscreants painted “sorry” all over the premises of a Bengaluru school on Tuesday, police said.

The graffiti, appearing all over the steps of school entrance, and walls, of Shanthidhama School, under the Kamakshipalya police station limits, as well as on the surrounding roads, shocked the students and teachers as well as the school management in the morning.

The school authorities informed the police and a police team visited the spot, and are checking CCTV footage to track the miscreants.

There is suspicion that the miscreants would have arrived in the guise of delivery boys and done this around midnight.

DCP, West, Sanjeev Patil said that no case was registered in connection with the incident but investigation is on.

K’taka police search for miscreants for painting ‘sorry’ graffiti all over school premises