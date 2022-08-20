Souhardadoota’ – an Interfaith Potluck organised at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: The Centre for Inter-religious Harmony at St Aloysius Pre-University College (SAPUC), Mangaluru aims to promote diversity and multiculturalism in our society. Students of different faiths come together to uphold the values of peace, unity, integrity, tolerance, and cooperation. The Centre for Inter religious Harmony is established to encourage respect for all religions and promote peace and harmony.

Centre for Inter religious harmony organized ‘Souhardadoota’ – a banquet of fellowship, an inter faith potluck as a sequel to its several initiatives undertaken earlier on. The student members celebrated interfaith harmony by preparing popular cuisine of their culture and presenting them in traditional attire. Well-known Folklorist, historian and curator, Professor, Dr Thukaram Poojary was the chief guest of the programme.

God’s blessings were invoked with a devotional prayer song at the outset of the banquet. Alistair Frank Nazareth, student president of Centre for Inter religious harmony welcomed the gathering. Dr Poojary formally inaugurated the inter faith potluck with the lighting of a lamp. In his address the Chief Guest lauded the efforts of the Principal and management for taking this progressive initiative and highlighted the importance of such gatherings.

He also briefed the gathering on culture and history of South Canara and highlighted the importance of Ashada month and the practices followed during this period. He said Ashada month in the past was a month of difficulties with scarcity of food and ill health. He judged that the people of South Canara limited their wants and shared whatever little they had generously with others and lived a peaceful life.He also told Humanity is the greatest religion and love for humanity is the greatest service to God and urged the youth to respect and love each and everyone.

Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ blessed the meal. Principal, Rev. Fr Clifford Sequeira SJ, Campus Minister Rev.Fr Sujay Daniel SJ, Staff coordinators, Ms Anitha Pinto, Coordinator and student members joined in the fellowship meal.

Mr Chirag LR of II PUC compered the event, while Mr Tejas, of I PUC proposed the vote of thanks.

