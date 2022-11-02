‘Soulful Prayers’ Offered by Catholics for Loved Ones on ‘ALL SOULS DAY’-May Their Souls R.I.P

‘Soulful Prayers’ Offered by Catholics for Loved Ones on ‘All Souls Day’ -May Their Souls Rest In Peace!

Depart, O Christian soul, out of this world; In the Name of God the Father Almighty who created you; In the Name of Jesus Christ who redeemed you; In the Name of the Holy Spirit who sanctified you. May your rest be in peace and your dwelling place in the Paradise of God.

Mangaluru: Catholic families across Mangaluru parishes gathered this evening (2 November) at area Catholic Church cemeteries to pay tribute to loved ones who have gone to Heaven. Today is “All Souls’ Day when believers pray that souls in purgatory make it to Heaven. In the Mass that precedes the blessings, the pastoral staff will urge parishioners to pray not only for the good who have died but those who may not have lived a good life. Death is such a difficult thing for us to deal with. It seems like it robs us of life. On All Souls Day, it helps people who suffer from the grief of loss to be reminded that death is not the end. There is hope for us beyond the grave. The most distinctive feature of the “All Saints’ Day” Mass is the nature of the prayer. The prayers talk about through Christ we have victory over death and hope beyond the grave.

Preceding ‘All Saints Day (November 1), ‘All Souls Day’ observed on November 2 is a solemn feast in the Roman Catholic Church commemorating all of those who have died and now are in Purgatory, being cleansed of their venial sins and the temporal punishments for the mortal sins that they had confessed and atoning before entering fully into Heaven. The importance of ‘All Souls Day was made clear by Pope Benedict XV (1914-22) when he granted all priests the privilege of celebrating three Masses on All Souls Day: one, for the faithful, and departed; one for the priest’s intentions; and one for the intentions of the Holy Father. Only on a handful of other very important feast days are priests allowed to celebrate more than two Masses.

Family members/Relatives at the tomb of Dr Norbert Lobo (Professor at St Aloysius College) in Bendore Cemetery, who passed away on 20 October 2022 at age 56

On All Souls Day, we not only remember the dead, but we apply our efforts, through prayer, almsgiving, and the Mass, to their release from Purgatory. There are two plenary indulgences attached to All Souls Day, one for visiting a church and another for visiting a cemetery. It is learnt that the plenary indulgence for visiting a cemetery can also be obtained every day from November 1-8, and, as a partial indulgence, on any day of the year.) While the actions are performed by the living, the merits of the indulgences apply only to the souls in Purgatory.

Praying for the dead is a Christian obligation. The Church devotes the month of November to prayer for the Holy Souls in Purgatory, and participation in the Mass of ‘All Souls Day is a good way to begin the month. The Christian tradition dates back to the ancient practice in Rome, which honours all saints and martyrs who died for the faith. ‘All Souls’ Day’, the day after, is often when those wanting to avoid the crowds of All Saints’ Day visit the cemeteries to pay their respects. Family members, relatives and close friends visited the cemeteries during the week, some to clean the tombs in preparation for the celebrations. Tombs at the Catholic church cemeteries were adorned with new silk flowers/fresh flowers, bouquets and candles.

William D’souza (Prop. Globe Travels) paying respect to his Mother, Ms Mary D’Souza who died at the age of 70 in 1991

A senior citizen in her 80’s had come to Bejai Parish cemetery to pray for her mother, who was born on 13-2-1912 and died on 20-10-2016 at the age of 104 years; and also her dad, born on 20-10-1908; Dead: 19-7-1986 at age 78. She said, ”This is a very sad day when we remember our loved ones who had left us – my mother was very dear to me until her death- I took care of her during her last days when she was bedridden. I live alone now, with my pet dog who gives me company since my three daughters and two sons are married and settled abroad. Even though I am alone here in Mangaluru, my children are always in contact and do care for me a lot. God has given me good health until now-hope I will live for a few more years”. When asked whether she will live up to 104 like her mother, she smiled and said, ”I don’t think so, due to my lifestyle. But if God wishes, I don’t mind living until 105. (ha..ha)”.

Bridgettine Sisters praying for the departed souls of Sisters of the Order of the Most Holy Savior Convent, Nanthoor

Shirley D’Souza, who had come to pay respect to her parents, who had died two years ago, both due to Cancer said, ”Even though my parents died a couple of years ago, I still remember them, and they will always be in my heart. I come twice a year to visit their graves, once on their birthday, and another time on All Souls Day. I was very close to my parents, and they both loved me very dearly. Sadly missed”. A young lady, whose husband died two years after their marriage, with tears in her eyes said, ”I feel like death, and at the same time, alive. He was my soul mate, and he left me his shadow behind- and sooner or later this shadow will follow him to join him again in Heaven. At the rising of the sun and at its going down, I will remember him. At the blowing of the wind and in the chill of Winter, I will remember him. At the opening of buds and in the rebirth of Spring, I will remember him. At the blueness of the skies and in the warmth of Summer, I will remember my beloved husband who left me so soon”.

Ivan and Shirley Pinto who were offering prayers to their parents at the Bendore cemetery said, ”When we close our eyes we see them; When we open our eyes we miss them. We keep ourselves busy with the things we do but every time we pause, We still think of our loved ones whom we miss a lot. Have you ever missed someone so much that even the thought of them made you burst into tears? We miss them a lot. A little too much, a little too often and a little more every day, to our dear loved ones”.

Divya D’Souza speaking about her dad Ignatius D’souza and aunt, Sybil D’Silva (aged 58) buried at Bejai cemetery said, ”Sometimes, it’s not just about missing someone, it’s wondering if they are missing you too. Missing someone is your heart’s way of reminding you that you love them. If you can’t get someone off of your mind; It’s because your mind always knows what your heart is thinking. It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much to remember. I miss our conversations; I miss how we used to talk every minute of every day. I miss my dad and aunt a lot“.

At the Bejai Church cemetery, Fr J B Saldanha-the Parish Priest, Fr Robert D’Souza- Principal of Lourdes CBSE School; Fr Suraj Lobo and Fr Jason Pais-both Assistant Parish Priests offered prayers for the departed souls and went around sprinkling Holy water on the tombs, as the choir sang a few hymns. At the Bender Church cemetery the prayers were offered by Rev. Fr Vincent Francis Monteiro-the Parish Priest; Assistant Priest: Rev. Fr Ronson Pinto; Assistant Priest: Rev. Fr Vivian Rodrigues; and Resident Priest: Rev. Fr Walter D’Mello, and later went around the tombs sprinkling Holy Water.

Ending my tribute to the departed souls with the following quote-

“Life is a song – sing it. Life is a game – play it. Life is a challenge – meet it. Life is a dream – realize it. Life is a sacrifice – offer it. Life is love – enjoy it. The journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. Life is eternal, love is immortal, and death is only a horizon; and a horizon is nothing save the limit of our sight. How can the dead be truly dead when they still live in the souls of those who are left behind?” What we once enjoyed and deeply loved we can never lose, for all that we love deeply becomes part of us. Perhaps they are not the stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy. Every life is noted and cherished, and nothing loved is ever lost or perished. What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is woven into the lives of others.”