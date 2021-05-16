Spread the love



















Soumya killed in terror attack on Israel: Deputy Consul General



Thiruvananthapuram: Soumya Santhosh, the Keralite caregiver who lost her life in the rocket attack allegedly by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, was an angel who was killed in a terror attack on Israel, Israel’s Deputy Consul General to South India, Ariel Seidman said on Sunday.

Speaking to IANS over telephone, Seidman said that her family will get all the benefits that are entitled to a terror victim by the Israeli government, and the people of Israel are with her family at this hour of grief.

Consul General, Jonathan Zadka, in a short speech at the family residence, said that the Israeli government will extend its full support to the family of Soumya, especially her son.

The last rites of Soumya were performed at Nithya Sahaya Matha Church, Keerithodu in Idukki on Sunday afternoon. The Bishop of Idukki, Mar John Nellikkunnel led the funeral prayers, while a message from the head of the Syro-Malabar church, Cardinal George Alanchery was read out at the funeral, according to senior priest, Father Jose Plachikal.

The function was held adhering to the Covid protocol and only 20 people were present, including Idukki MP, Dean Kuriakose.

Soumya was working as a caregiver to an elderly woman at a house in Ashkelon in southern Israel bordering the Gaza strip. Many people from Kerala are working in Israel as caregivers and also as nurses and technicians.