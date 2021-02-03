Spread the love



















South Africa receives 1 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses



Johannesburg: South Africa has received the country’s first consignment of 1 million Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccines which arrived from the Serum Institute of India (SII).

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, among other officials, lined up on the tarmac of OR Tambo airport to welcome the vaccine cargo, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa said the vaccine would boost the fight against the pandemic.

“Today marks a major milestone in our fight against the coronavirus pandemic as we receive our first consignment of the vaccine. This batch will benefit our healthcare workers who have been at the forefront of keeping us all safe,” Ramaphosa said.

“We thank all South Africans and all the researchers who have contributed toward ensuring the successful development of the vaccine,” he added.

The vaccination program was said to be organised and coordinated through the committee chaired by Deputy President Mabuza, which focuses on procurement, distribution, actual vaccination, monitoring, communication and mobilization.