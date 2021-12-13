South African national stabbed to death by friend in B’luru



Bengaluru: A South African national was stabbed to death by a friend following a quarrel between the two in Bengaluru.

The victim has been identified as South African national Victor.

The police rushed to the spot and gathered CCTV footage in the area and launched a hunt for the accused who escaped after killing Victor on Sunday night.

According to the police, Victor was walking with the accused, who is said to be his friend, near Kullappa Circle in Kammanahalli at about 10 p.m. The two then started to argue.

The accused stabbed Victor with a knife in abdomen and chest and escaped from the spot. Though locals tried to shift Victor, who was severely bleeding, to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The Banasawadi police, who are investigating the case, are gathering inputs about the deceased and the accused person to ascertain the exact cause of the murder.