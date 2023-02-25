South African police seize 380 kg of cocaine

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has said that they have seized 380 kg of cocaine at the Durban Harbor.



Johannesburg: The South African Police Service (SAPS) has said that they have seized 380 kg of cocaine at the Durban Harbor.

A multidisciplinary team led by the SAPS Organized Crime Investigations unit was acting on intelligence driven information of a vessel that was coming into the country from South America on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported, citind a statement released by the SAPS on Friday.

The team immediately operationalized the information and conducted surveillance where they identified the vessel. Together with the South African Revenue Service customs officials, they identified the container on Friday morning, with 12 bags of cocaine.

“This should send a stern warning to all drug traffickers utilizing our harbors that South Africa continues to intensify its efforts to dismantle and disrupt the global drug trafficking trade”, said Tebello Mosikili, acting national commissioner of the SAPS.

Investigations are continuing to establish the source and destination of the drugs, the police said.

Like this: Like Loading...