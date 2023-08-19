Sowjanya Horata Samiti to Host a Protest Meet on Kadri Ground on Sun 20 Aug

Sowjanya Horata Samiti to Host a Protest Meet on Kadri/Mallikatta Ground (Kadri Bayalu Ranga Mandir) on Sunday 20 August at 3.30 pm demanding justice for Sowjanya who was raped and murdered in 2012 near Dharmasthala



Mangaluru: Addressing the media, Ms Prasanna Ravi, the convener of Sowjanya Horata Samiti said, ” Our Samiti will hold a short padayatra from Kadri Manjunath Temple till Kadri Mallikatta ground (Kadri Bayalu Ranga Mandir) on Sunday 20 August at 3.30 pm demanding justice for Sowjanya who was raped and murdered in 2012 near Dharmasthala. It is sad to note that even after 11 years, Sowjanya’s killers are still at large. The government should order a judicial probe into the sexual assault and murder of Sowjanya”.

She further said, ” When no action is taken against the killers, women like us fail to walk alone on streets, especially after dark, and the government nor law-enforcement officials have not taken any measures for the safety and protection of women. Mothers are upset that no justice has been served to the mother of Sowjanya, who has been under grief for so many years, and no one cares about her. To bring awareness on the safety of women, and also justice to Sowjanya and her family, we are holding this padayatra, followed by a mega protest meet, addressed by activist Mahesh Thimarodi, in the presence of Sowjanya’s mother Ms Kusumawati. I humbly request people to join this protest, especially the women/mothers in large numbers, thereby showing your support for a good cause”

Other members of the Samiti present on the basis during the press meet were Ms Shashikala Shetty, Vikyath Ullal and Sajan Shetty.

