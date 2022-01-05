SP hits back on ‘Farq saaf hai’ film with video clip

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has hit back at the Yogi Adityanath government’s campaign ‘Farq Saaf Hai’, by tweeting a video clip that shows former BSP MP Dhananjay Singh playing cricket.

The tweet says that “Mafia connected top chief minister are playing cricket.”

It further says: “Dhananjay Singh carries a reward of Rs 25,000 and is enjoying the game under the police eye. The double engine government’s bulldozers cannot find him. The people are watching all this – 2022 mein BJP Saaf.”

The ruling party has been hitting out at Samajwadi Party with a series of short films titled ‘Farq Saaf Hai’.

In this series, the SP regime has been blamed for corruption and crime and the situation has been compared with present regime. The short films are being aggressively aired on TV channels and also in the print media.

“This is just the beginning. We are now going to expose the BJP and its double-faced policies on such issues,” said a SP leader.