SP leader booked under Pandemic act

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): An FIR has been lodged under the Pandemic Act by the Gorakhpur police against Samajwadi Party leader Shailendra Yadav, after a video in which he can be seen dancing at the wedding, went viral on the social media.

The wedding, sources said, was of his brother-in-law’s.

Shailendra Yadav is husband of district panchayat member Renu Yadav in Gorakhpur.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh P. said that a case has been registered in connection with violation of the Pandemic Act and action will be initiated against those present at the event.

He said that safety protocols were not followed at the wedding.

