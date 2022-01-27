SP leader injured by stray bull in UP district



Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): Samajwadi Party spokesman Zahid Ali Khan, 60, has been grievously injured after he was attacked by a stray bull on Wednesday night.

Khan was on his way to make arrangements for the inauguration of the new party office on Wednesday night, when a stray bull tossed him around.

He has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is said to be critical. He has injuries on his face and stomach.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has been repeatedly accusing the Yogi Adityanath government of not making any effort to check the stray bull menace.

Stray animals are not only destroying crops in fields but are also leading to accidents on highways.