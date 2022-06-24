SP to support Yashwant Sinha for President’s post



Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has said that it will support former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential elections.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav, on Friday, convened a meeting of all party MPs and legislators and got them to sign forms, proposing the name of Sinha for the top post.

Akhilesh Yadav also warned his party leaders to beware of efforts that could be made to break opposition unity, especially in view of developments in Maharashtra.

The party spokesman said that since Yashwant Sinha is the joint opposition candidate, all SP MPs and MLAs would unanimously support him.

Akhilesh Yadav had already announced last month that his party would support the candidate whose name would be finalised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.