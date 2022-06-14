Spanish FM to visit India on Tuesday



New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares Bueno will pay an official visit to India on Tuesday.

During his stay in New Delhi, Albares will hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “India and Spain enjoy close and friendly relations. The bilateral ties got a fresh impetus after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Spain in 2017.

“Albares’s visit will be an opportunity to review the entire gamut of our bilateral relations and further deepen the partnership across various areas including trade, defence, science and technology, innovation, climate, and culture sectors.”

According to the Ministry, Spain is India’s eighth largest trade partner in Europe.

Bilateral trade during January-December 2020 stood at $5.015 billion.

India’s exports stood at $3.765 billion while imports stood at $1.51 billion.

India’s top exports to Spain are textiles, organic chemicals, iron and steel