Sparsh Hospital signs MOU with Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Mangaluru: The Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Sparsh Hospitals represented by its Group COO, Joseph Pasangha and Father Muller Medical College and Hospital by the Director Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho in extending organ transplant services to those who require Heart, Liver and Lung transplants, on December 8.

Dr Manjunath J, Professor and Unit Head, Nephrology who is also the Transplant Head briefed the gathering on the developments leading to the MOU. The Father Muller Medical College Hospital has a licence to carry out kidney transplants and thus sends patients to other quaternary hospitals or higher centres for transplants. So the need was felt to collaborate with quaternary care hospitals where patients could be sent for care and even the exchange of knowledge and skill to enhance the hospitals’ capabilities and one day be a centre for transplants.

Joseph Pasangha briefed on the intentions of Sparsh hospitals on being part of the collaboration as the Father Muller Medical College Hospitals is a mass provider of healthcare in the region and transplant though in its infancy at this moment will one day become an everyday affair. Keeping the concern of the ethos and value that the Father Muller Hospital has seen in the eyes of the people as an affordable and dignified healthcare centre, the Sparsh hospitals thus would also provide Ayushman benefits to the referred patients and extend the same care to them.

The Director FMCI, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho mentioned the trust the people place in the Father Muller Charitable Institutions and thus on the belief and faith that it would be extended with regards to organ transplant, the MOU is signed. The mercy extended by God to His people should be extended by the healthcare facilities to get His people to health through His blessings.

The papers were signed and exchanged in presence of the Management Committee members and the Heads and a team of the Departments of Nephrology, Cardiology, Urology, Respiratory Medicine and Cardiothoracic Surgery.

Dr Gautham Kumar, Consultant HPB and Liver Transplant services, Dr Rajani Sunder Bhat, Consultant Pulmonologist and Anand, Senior Production Manager along with Joseph Pasangha, Group Chief Operating Officer were part of the delegation from the Sparsh Hospitals.

Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais and Fr George Jeevan Sequeira; Assitant Administrators of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean FMMC; Dr B Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Research; Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent; Dr Kishan Shetty, Dy Medical Superintendent; Sr Dahnaya CNO were part of the event.

The event was compered by Dr Kelvin Pais, Liaison Officer FMCI. A talk on liver transplant and a video of the services provided by Sparsh hospitals was provided by Dr Gautham Kumar. A video documentary of the inception and ethos of the FMCI was also showcased.