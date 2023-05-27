Speaker U T Khader Launches Second Edition of Mangaluru Triathlon by Tapasya Foundation

Mangaluru: The Tapasya Foundation organized the launching of the second edition of the Mangaluru Triathlon at Hotel Ocean Pearl here, on May 26.

The programme began with an invocation. Founder Members of Mangalore Surf Club- Dhruvin Jasani welcomed the gathering. Newly elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader inaugurated the programme by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries. U T Khader launched the second edition of the Mangaluru Triathlon on the occasion. The second edition will be held on February 18, 2024, and registration is open.

Addressing the gathering Sabitha Shetty said, “If the children are happy we all will be happy. I had a dream of starting palliative care because I have seen the pain of my relative suffering from cancer. When the PDG Mr Gomes appointed me as the region chairperson, I thought of doing a project for cancer patients. So I discussed this with the MIO Krishna Prasad and he introduced me to the former Chairman of Karnataka Bank, Ananth Krishna Bhat. When I met Ananth Krishna Bhat and shared my vision of doing a project for cancer patients, we both were emotionally overwhelmed. He then gave me three options, they are Nutritious food, financial support and palliative care”.

Sabitha Shetty further said, “Dr Ananth Krishna Bhat said that the Palliative care centre is the need of the hour in South Kanara because he was suffering from cancer and was in the third stage. My sister had also died of cancer, so we both coincidentally thought that cancer patients deserved peace and serenity during their last stage of the journey and before they fade into oblivion. Thus, the idea of a Palliative Care Centre was born. Later, we bought 2.65 acres of land in Mudipu. When I decided to construct the Palliative care centre, COVID hit the country and our work stopped for two years. At that time we started a trust but within two months Dr Ananth Krishna Bhat expired. Later, Dr Sudharam Rai supported me to continue and realise my dream. I met people from all walks of life. When I met Naveenchandra Hegde he suggested holding a Triathlon and accordingly, we held the Mangaluru Triathlon on April 9, this year at Tannirbavi. Our aim is to complete the Palliative Care and Hospice Centre by February 2024 and inaugurate it on February 18. Once again I thank everyone for the support and encouragement to make my dream a reality”.

Addressing the gathering U T Khader said, “This is a meaningful programme by Tapasya Foundation. Some of the children who are here are suffering from Cancer, they need our support, and we are with them. The Tapasya Foundation is doing Godly service and God will reward you in hundred folds. Sabitha Shetty and her team started this project to serve paediatric cancer patients which is a great contribution towards society. We do not know God’s plans for us, we need to create a healthy society through such projects”.

Khader further said, “Tapasya is organizing various programmes to strengthen the foundation. It is good to see that the Tapasya Foundation has organized the Mangaluru Triathlon to promote the Beaches of Mangaluru. I wholeheartedly support Tapasya Foundation. Whoever will be the minister, we will bring a model policy for palliative care to Karnataka. We now have Ayush, but it is the last destination for people. Most people get admitted to the hospital and take allopathy treatment. When the treatment fails and they face financial hurdles, they chose Ayush as their last destination. We need to discuss our food habits which is the need of the hour because most diseases come from food. We all have responsibilities and we all should join hands together to make the society healthy”.

Mangaluru Triathlon Initiator Naveenchandra Hegde speaking on the occasion said, “Only 47 days are over after the Mangaluru Triathlon, and we have great ambition and goals. The event started with the idea of raising funds for the maintenance of Tapasya Palliative Care Centre. The event is 100% for a social cause, where every participant becomes an ambassador for spreading the message of sharing, caring and wellness. Mangaluru Triathlon will remain in the books of history, it is the first-ever Olympic-level triathlon happening anywhere in Karnataka with open sea swimming. We had the first edition on April 9 which was a grand success and participants were treated as guests with the food, hospitality and love. The blue Tannirbavi beach was made beautiful with two days of musical evenings at the beachfront”.

Naveen further said, “I would like to thank all the supporters who made the first edition a grand success. Now we have plans for the second edition. The second edition will be different from the first one which will be held on February 18, 2024. We will have 2500 volunteers guarding the 50 km event road. We are planning to have 16 cardiac-ready ambulances and 10 hydration centres, we are planning to have a human chain to cheer the 10,000-plus participants. I urge everyone to promote this event. We have only 2 Olympians from Mangaluru, we need to create more Olympians. In the last 22 years, India could not produce any triathlete who could participate in the Olympics. I feel that if you promote triathlon in a small city like Mangaluru at the early stage for children in schools, I am sure we will have many triathletes who will reach the Olympics”.

Seniormost Mangaluru Triathlon participants and third place winning Team Dr Sudhesh Shastry (64) Swimmer, Joseph Pereira (63) Cyclist, and Rajveer Singh (61) Runner were felicitated on the occasion. Ten Cancer warriors were also felicitated on the occasion.

Secretary and Trustee of Tapasya Foundation Vishwas U S Rao delivered the vote of thanks. Trustee of Tapasya Foundation Dr Asha Jyothi Rai compered the programme. Capt Vivek Bindra of the Indian Coast Guards and his wife Simi Bindra, ACP Traffic Geetha Kulkarni, Dr Harsha Prasad, Ln MJF Dr Melwin D’Souza and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...