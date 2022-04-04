Special Children Simply ROCKED with their Hidden talents at ‘Dhwani’ to mark ‘World Autism Day’

Special Children Simply ROCKED with their Hidden talents at ‘Dhwani’ (means Platform), a programme to create Awareness about Autism to mark ‘World Autism Day’, which was organized by AJ Institute of Medical Science & Research Centre, Mangaluru and ARIVU Trust, Shakthinagar, Mangaluru in association with Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)-DK Chapter on 4 April 2022 at AJ Medical College Auditorium. Dhwani is a collective effort by all these sectors to create an ecosystem where People with Autism can be integrated into the society.

And all this fun and frolic put forth by these Special Children was at the programme ‘Dhwani’, an autism awareness Program to create awareness about Autism. April is Autism awareness month. With a staggering one in 86 children being affected with Autistic features it is the need of the hour to educate and create awareness in the society. Dhwani is a collective and collaborative voice of Autism supported by Health Care(AJ Medical College and Indian Academy of Pediatrics), Rehabilitation Specialists (Arivu Center, AJ Physiotherapy department) and Netaji Physiotherapy College) and advocacy specialists like Disability NGO alliance.

Autism is a neurological condition which impairs a child’s speech, behavior and social skills. In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the globe, a majority of countries announced the temporary closure of schools, impacting more than 90 per cent of students worldwide.. Many students with autism have been especially hard hit and studies show that they have been disproportionately affected by disruptions to routines, as well as services and supports that they rely on. Professionals and families have to develop sustainable goals to help families with autistic children. Inclusive education is the key to the transformative promise of the Sustainable Development Goals, to LEAVE NO ONE BEHIND Dhwani was an attempt to create a voice for kids affected by Autism, provide their families support, training and advocacy. Collective approach is required to educate and mitigate the problem.

While A.J Institute of Medical Sciences is a brilliant, futuristic Endeavour of the Laxmi Memorial Trust (R); a premier educational organization is a brainchild of educationist and philanthropist Dr A J Shetty. AJIMS is aimed to provide a global perspective of medical education to achieve the national objective of “Health for All”. Its enduring efforts have put Mangalore on the global map of medical education. The institution nurtures a vision “To establish as a premier institution imparting medical education that effectively combines high academic exposure, professional outlook and commitment to humanitarian values.”. Other patrons behind this project are Ms sharada J Shetty, Prashanth shetty, Ms Ashritha Shetty, Dr Prashanth Marla and Dr Amitha Marla, all belonging Laxmi Memorial Trust (R)

And also, the Indian Academy of Pediatrics is committed to the health and well being of all children. For this purpose, the Academy dedicates its efforts and resources. The Academy strives for the achievement of the optimum growth, development and health in the physical, emotional, mental, social and spiritual realms of all children irrespective of their diversities and background. Disability NGO Alliance brings together NGOs working for People with Disabilities or PWDs. They focus on capacity building, advocacy.

The programme began with a prayer sung by the special children of Arivu Trust, invoking God’s blessings, followed by a welcome address by Dr Shri Krishna G N , President of IAP. Ms Poornima Bhat-the Founder/Director of arivu Trust and her husband Dr Radhakrishna Bhat, Treasurer, Arivu Trust, both gave a brief history of Arivu Trust, and their journey as what made them to start Arivu Trust, after their son was born with Down Syndrome in USA, after which they decided to come back to Mangaluru and open this rehabilitation centre for differently-abled children, which they both feel was the right move they made, and want to form a Advocacy, to fight for the rights of special children who are ignored or neglected.

Ms Poornima Bhat said that Arivu is an NGO established by the parents of a child with disability. “We believe that Parents and Teachers are the crucial pillars in the overall development of a child. At Arivu, we aim towards life changing early intervention for children diagnosed with Autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, Dyslexia, Down’s syndrome and other special needs by providing therapy and training” added Ms Bhat..

Dr Ashok Hegde, Dean, AJ medical college speaking on the occasion said, “I commend Arivu Trust for organizing this programme to create awareness about Autism and highlighting the importance, which is the need of the hour. Various problems arise through Autism, but programmes like these will raise awareness among the public and convince them to help those with autism and also those who take care of autism people. If children with autism are trained well, they do have a good future, and many have taken up responsibilities at different workplaces. Parents should believe in the children having autism, and should not neglect or avoid them, because there will be success if you have a will and faith. Therefore, love and care for your children if they are autistic”.

Dr Santosh Soans, HOD, Department of Pediatrics at AJ Hospital also spoke saying, “I remember once during a programme where D. Veerendra Heggade, an philanthropist and the hereditary administrator/Dharmadhikari of the Dharmasthala Temple said that Children with Autism are also Children of God- and I believe it’s true. We need a large number of teachers to train those with autism, since children with autism also have a better future if they are trained and treated well. Respect the child for who he/she is with autism; Understand their diagnosis; Standardized tests are not a true indication of what a child can do; Presume competence; and Care about the child’s happiness and well-being. If you are a parent or grandparent of a child with Autism, it can be heartbreaking if you feel like you just can’t connect with him or her. But learning more about these disorders and what has helped others can help you and your relationship. Remember there is hope through treatment for autism.. Many children can learn to communicate and interact. Healthcare providers and mental health experts have learned a lot about how to break through to these children”.

Gopalakrishna, Disability officer, DK speaking on the occasion gave details of the schemes, benefits and other incentives that the government is offering for those with autism and differently-abled persons, including children. Students of PG in Pediatrics and students from Department of Physiotherapy of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre gave a mesmerizing dance performance which received loud applause from the audience. Mutthuraj, co-founder, Sarvamangala Trust also graced the occasion. The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Abhishek K Phadke, Secretary IAP, and the programme was meticulously and professional compered by Dr Meghana Rao- I-year PG in Dept of Pediatrics at AJ Institute of Medical Science & Research Centre. On the occasion “Varnapatala”, a movie on Autism acted by a Special mother released their trailer and interacted with autistic children. The movie has Suhasini Maniratnam in a pivotal role.

ABOUT ‘VARNAPATALA’ meaning ‘SPECTRUM’:

Varnapatala (Sanskrit, Hindi, and Kannada word) translates to Spectrum. Varnapatala is a movie based on the real-life experiences depicting the relation between a mother and a child and also about ‘Autism‘ which affects children. The film represents the idea that if the right input is given to children and young people with autism, then rainbows can be the output from them. After all, many famous persons like Albert Einstein, Bill Gates, Bobby Fischer, Charles Darwin, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Lewis Carroll, Steve Jobs and many more rose to great heights and achieved excellence despite being autistic.

L-R : Child artist Miss Anshika Shetty and Anoop Sagar

Cast of the movie include Ms Jyothi Rai, Anoop Sagar, Suhasini Maniratnam, Anshika Shetty, Dhanika Hegde, Srikanth Heblikar among others. TheDirected by Chethan Mundadi and Written by Chethan Mundadi. movie will be released on 8 April 2022 in DRC and INOX theatres