Special Community Interaction Programme as part of Coast Guard Week Celebrations 2021

Mangaluru : As part of Coast Guard Week Celebration 2021, a Special Community Interaction programme was conducted on 03 Feb 21 at Trawl Boat Union Hall South Wharf Bunder, Fishing harbour Mangalore involving representatives of Fisheries Dept, Indian Coast Guard, Fisheries Association and fishermen. An approximate of 35 fishermen participated in the Special Community Interaction programme wherein they were sensitized about adhering to safety aspects while venturing for fishing at sea, carriage of Life saving equipment and Distress Alert Transmitter.



Fishermen also briefed to carry out fishing in the buddy system for safety point of view and regular heeding to weather warnings especially during monsoon and carriage of biometric cards issued by fisheries authorities. Fishermen are considered as Eyes and Ears towards the Coastal Security Mechanism and have been briefed to alert security agencies on sighting any suspicious vessel/abandoned boats/ suspicious personnel activity. Usage of Toll free Search and rescue number 1554 for prompt reporting of distress situations to Coast Guard free of cost was also demonstrated to the gathering.

Also special emphasis was laid for upkeep of the boat towards hull and machinery. Fisherfolk were also sensitized regarding the importance of activating distress alert only on actual situations. Diversion of Coast Guard Search and Rescue assets to investigate false distress alert can be avoided if fishermen are more cautious with operation of distress alert equipment and refrain from inadvertent false distress alert. Wards of the Fisher community were also encouraged to join Indian Coast Guard.



