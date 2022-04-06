Special medical camp and free inpatient/surgical facilities offered at KMC Hospital Attavar in honour of Founder’s Day Celebration

Mangaluru: As part of the Founder’s Day celebration, KMC Hospital Attavar is hosting a special medical camp with free inpatient and surgical services.

The special medical camp will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on April 7th, 8th, and 9th (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday). Participants in this camp receive free outpatient consultation, and patients hospitalised through this camp receive free inpatient or surgical treatment. The camp is being held in General Medicine, ENT, Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics, Paediatrics, OBG and General Surgery departments.

Doctors will examine the patients, and if any patients require treatment including surgery, they will be treated as inpatients at no cost.

Treatment for hypertension, diabetes, fever, thyroid problems, hernia, piles, Appendicectomy, gynaecological surgeries, normal or caesarean delivery including neonatal care, paediatric treatments and surgeries, cataract surgery and other ophthalmology treatments, as well as treatments and surgeries for bone and joint problems are all treated and operated on for free. To receive these complementary treatments, patients must attend this camp.

Please call +91 7022078002 for more information.