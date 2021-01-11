Spread the love



















Special Meeting on ‘Swachh Mangaluru–What Next? decides Abhiyan to Start from 2 Oct

Mangaluru : During the public consultation on ‘What next to Swachh Mangaluru’ held at the Ramakrishna Math premises on Sunday, 10 January 2021a suggestion was made to involve more children in the cleaning work to make them more aware of the need to lead a clean life, and it was tentatively decided to start the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan from 2 October 2021.

Speaking on the sidelines of a special meet on ‘Swachh Mangaluru–What Next?’ Swami Ekagamyananda, convener, Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan said, that the Shramadhan activity to be held on every Sunday, will be launched on October 2. A Swachh Mangaluru Foundation will be formed with the support of nearly 150 organisations and through the foundation, various activities such as pot composting, developing Miyawaki forests and other related activities will be undertaken, he added. He said that the math was promoting pot composing and community composting, and wanted Mangaluru to become a zero-waste city. It should be noted that Ramakrishna Mission for the past six years has been working to create awareness among the general public about cleanliness and hygiene through Swachhata Abhiyan. The five-year project concluded on 2 October 2019 and pandemic caused a delay in the resumption of its activities.

The event saw the participation of representatives from more than 250 people from NGOs, groups and Mangaluru city stakeholders. Nearly 35 people shared their opinion, feedback and suggestions in the presence of Swami Jitakamanandaji, president, Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, Mangaluru City South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, BJP spokesperson Capt Ganesh Karnik, N Vinay Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte University and Manjunath Bhandary, president, Bhandary Foundation.

Some of the opinions raised included having waste collection centres at the wards and launching awareness drives on waste segregation at source, through social media, street plays, flash mob, magic shows for the purpose. Representatives wanted children to be part of the drive.

Mangaluru City Corporation Councillor Premanand Shetty said the focus of the Math should be on making people process the waste at their homes. “A unique campaign should be taken up to make people process waste at their houses,” he said. Former councillor Prakash Saliyan expressed the need for waste collection centres at every ward and said people should be made aware about waste segregation. Stressing on making children aware about cleaning, District Armed Reserve Head Constable Balakrishna Bhat asked the math to make more people adopt pot composting of wet waste. Activist Ganesh Mulky said a campaign should be held for making eco-bricks by stuffing non-recyclable chips packets and other plastic packets in glass bottles.

Anil Rao, who has been involved in the Swachh Mangaluru programmes, said many volunteers have been involved in the cleaning programmes coordinated by the math. “We are now getting restless. We need the math to continue with the cleaning programme,” he said. Subhodaya Alva said the cleaning programme should be held till the city becomes litter-free. Lecturer Subhadra Bhat said educational campuses should maintain clean campuses and Miyawaki forests should come up. Lecturer Smitha Shenoy and activist Shettigar said people should be aware of the laws governing waste segregation and fines should be collected from those throwing waste in public. Activist Sunil Kumar Bajal asked the math to take up a campaign to develop solidarity among communities.

Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) N. Vinay Hegde, Swami Jitakamanandaji from Ramakrishna Math Mangaluru, president of Bhandary Foundation, Manjunath Bhandary, former MLC, Ganesh Karnik and Swami Mahamedhanandaji from Chennai also spoke, and gave suitable ideas on how Mangaluru could be made a Swachh City. Awareness on promoting reduce, reuse and recycle at the schools and community composting to be taken up. Every house should consider having an eco brick as a solution to dry waste, jagruthi dala in every ward, the penalty for violations, development of Miyawaki forests, an extension of the swacch manas programme for the general public, were some of the suggestions.

While many participants expressed concerns on issues at the Pachanady waste dump yard, MLA Kamath, said that it was important to deal with the 3 lakh tonne legacy waste from 1970 at Pachanady. The government will also consider handing over land to the Ramakrishna Mission for maintaining three Miyawaki forests.

Swami Mahamedhanandaji, editor, Vedanta Kesari monthly magazine from Ramakrishna Math, Chennai, said that Swachh Abhiyan is a spiritual act, it must be strengthened and was in favour of the launch of Swatsya Mangaluru campaign, as malnutrition across India has increased after the pandemic. While urging the Ramakrishna Mission to continue with the Swachh Mangaluru programme, people asked the organization to work towards making the city a ‘zero waste’ one.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Ranjan Bellarpady, the chief coordinator of Swachh Manas Programme said, “The main intention in having this programme was to get feedback from the citizens of Mangaluru as to whether we should continue with the Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan that we did for five years from 2015-2019. We were happy to note that nearly 250 people showed up, including about 100 NGO’s and social organizations. About 35 participants namely eminent thinkers, corporators, educationists, among others gave opinions as to how we can move forward with Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan, and MLA Vedavyas Kamath also offered his full support”.