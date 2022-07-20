Special Olympics Bharat concludes its national coaching camp for TT players



New Delhi: Over 104 campers including 72 athletes and 32 coaches from 14 states celebrated a successful conclusion to the national coaching camp organised by Special Olympics Bharat in table tennis at the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad.

The camp is being held at the premises of the Manav Rachna Institute from July 15-20 and is providing world class facilities to the Athletes and coaches for honing their skills to finally face global competition.

Alongside the training for table tennis, they are also being prepared with stress management, social interaction, team building, concentration, problem-solving through different activities like team building games, zumba, scribbling and many others that were delivered by the expert faculty at Department of Applied Psychology (FBSS).

A special workshop on team building through expressive art therapy for coaches of Special Olympics Bharat was also conducted by experts from the Department of Applied Psychology (FBSS). These sessions provided a holistic experience to the Athletes. The Camp was held to select the probables in Table Tennis for the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2023, Berlin Germany.

From 17-25 June 2023, Berlin, Germany will welcome 7,000 Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners from approximately 170 countries to compete in 24 sports.