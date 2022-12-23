‘Special People are also Equal in the Eyes of God’- Top Cop at St Anthony Ashram Christmas Celebrations ’22

Special People (Differently-abled) are also Equal in the Eyes of God’- Top Cop aka Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar at St Anthony Ashram Christmas Celebrations ’22

Mangaluru: If religion contributes anything to the world today, it forces us to push against our human inclination to focus on our self-concern. For many of us this is a fundamental imperative in our calling to serve in God’s world — to do our part in reminding the world of God’s love for all humanity regardless of how we look, where we are from, the colour of colour, or who we love. The Book of Genesis reminds us that when God created the world, God created humanity “in the Divine Image.” Jesus teaches us that God loves all people and is present for each of us. Buddhists, Muslims, Hindus, Bahá’í, Jews, Christians and most other faith traditions share a basic tenet, which is to treat (love) others as you would be treated (loved). We are here to love and serve in God’s name, to pursue a world of peace and justice, kindness and fairness, love and compassion.

Christmas is one of the most important as well as popular festivals celebrated, and it is the kind of festival that is so popular that it is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world, by adults and children alike. Christmas is celebrated by those following the religion of Christianity, though the festival has universal appeal, across all religions. For two years the Christmas celebrations were muted and within the four walls of the Ashram. This year the Christmas celebrations at St Anthony Charitable Institutions/Ashram threw its doors open once again for its inmates to share in the festivities of Christmas.

Christmas is a festival of hope and love. It’s a celebration commemorating the birth of our saviour Jesus Christ and the presence of God’s generosity and mercy in our midst. The true meaning of Christmas is love. John 3:16-17 says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” The true meaning of Christmas is the celebration of this incredible act of love. The festivity of the Christmas season 2022 was ushered into the St Anthony Charitable Institutions by a glorious and meaningful Christmas celebration on Thursday, 22 December in the air-conditioned Sambhram Hall. This Christmas too the Director of the institution Fr J B Crasta envisaged a gathering to bring in hope and smiles. The celebration was mainly organized for the 400 residents of Anthony Ashram.

Before the celebration, a crib depicting the birth of Jesus was prepared by the students of the Ashram and it was blessed and inaugurated by V. Rev. Msgr Maxim Noronha, the Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangaluru. Later, the Christmas get-together of residents took place at the Sambraham Hall, newly built for the activities of residents of the Ashram. Msgr. Maxim Noronha, the Vicar General and the Chief Guest of the function appreciated the good work carried out with Ashram. He said that God has born poor in the form of human beings. So that we too become more like God and live our daily life. The chief guest distributed the Christmas gift to the representatives of our residents.

The guest of honour N Shashi Kumar IPS, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, appreciated the atmosphere of St Anthony’s Ashram. He also said that we need to create a society filled with peace and love as preached by Jesus Christ. ” I very much appreciate the work done by the Ashram management in taking care and showing love towards the 400 plus differently-abled and less-fortunate persons residing at the Ashram. I too feel the pain of having a differently-abled person in the house, which is my brother, and we have shown him the utmost love, care and importance all through these years. And similarly has been done by St Anthony Ashram in taking care of these special people with love and care. And we should note that even the special people are also equal in the eyes of God, therefore they too should be treated equally, shown love and respect just like other human beings” added the Police Commissioner.

The Christmas cake was cut with guests and residents and was shared by all the participants. Students of the Ashram sang the prayer song and Christmas carols. A group of youngsters from Jacribettu, led by Jasmine and the team entertained the residents with their traditional ‘Gupta’ songs. Fr J B Crasta, the director of the institute welcomed the gathering and Fr Larry Pinto proposed the vote of Thanks. Fr Rupesh Tauro took care of the logistics of the celebrations. The programme was meticulously and eloquently compered by Miss Riya Pereira and Miss Riya Lobo. A 22 feet high Christmas tree and 15 feet star prepared by the Ashram and displayed on the Ashram premises attracted a large crowd.