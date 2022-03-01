Special Postal Cover Launched to commemorate the KMC Doyen of Urology

Special Postal Cover Launched to commemorate the Doyen of Urology by the Department of Urology, Kasturba Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: On the occasion of the decennial of the Department of Urology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore, a special postal cover by India Posts was launched today to commemorate the pioneering work of the doyen of urology.

Shri Harsha, Senior Superintendent Post Office center was at the event. Dr Keshav Murthy, Senior Urologist; Dr P Venugopal, Senior Urologist; Dr Dilip Nayak, Shri Harsha, Senior Superintendent; Dr Unnikrishnan, Dean KMC; Dr Anand Venugopal, Regional Chief Clinical Service; Dr Charles Lobo, Former Member Operations postal directorate office New Delhi and Dr GG. Laxman Prabhu Consultant and HOD Urology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore were present making the launch a successful event.

Prof H Shashidhar Bhat is regarded as the father of Indian Urology. The teaching department founded by him at Christian Medical College Vellore way back in 1965, reckoned as the first of its kind, led to the formation of second and third generations of teaching units all over the country.

Speaking about the launch Dr GG. Laxman Prabhu Consultant and HOD Urology, KMC Hospital, Mangalore said, “The Department of Urology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore is one such unit that is celebrating its decennial this year on 1 March 2022. Dr Bhat was close to the visionary educationist and the founder of Kasturba Medical College, late Padma Shree Dr T M A Pai under whose supervision and direction, the second-generation department of urology had been commissioned in Manipal in 1977 with Prof P Venugopal as the head.”

About Manipal Hospitals:

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 4 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out of hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of a 100% stake in Columbia Asia Hospitals in India and the addition of Vikram Hospital, the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 27 hospitals across 14 cities with 7,300+ beds, and a talented pool of 4,000 doctors and an employee strength of over 11,000.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.