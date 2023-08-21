Special prayers performed in Agra for success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

Special prayers and rituals were performed here to seek the blessings of the sacred Yamuna river for the safe landing of Vikram lander on the moon’s surface.



Agra:

River activists performed a special ‘havan puja’ on Sunday for the success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“Last time, we failed but this August 23, India has to succeed and for this along with all our prowess in science and technology, we want the divine powers on our side, and for that, we are conducting this ritual of havan, which will ensure there are no glitches,” Rahul Raj, who organised the prayer programme, said.

A large number of people gathered at the Etmauddaula viewpoint park along the river, to join the prayers and puja.

“We hope our gods will be happy and create favourable conditions for the smooth landing of the Vikram. We all want India to make a mark in space research and extend the frontiers of knowledge,” said River Connect Campaigner Devashish Bhattacharya.

“All evil designs and obstacles had been removed and the Vikram will set a record bringing laurels to India,” said astrologer Pramod Gautam, Chairman of Vedic Sutram.

Hindu Vedic rituals “have a scientific basis and can create favourable conditions” for such initiatives, social activist Padmini Iyer said.

“The collective resolve, confidence and hope expressed through these rituals affect the cosmic waves which turn positive. This ensures the success of such initiatives,” she added.

However, academic Prem Nath Agarwal said: “At the end of the day, it will be the technology and our advanced skills in this field which will make or mar the outcome of the moon mission.”

