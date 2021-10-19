Spread the love



















Special team formed to probe attack on police officer in B’luru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police has formed a special team to probe the attack on a police officer on duty in Kadugondanahalli police station.

Police sub-inspector, Imran Khan Ali, attached to Govindapura police station, was attacked by a gang of miscreants on Sunday night.

He was attacked by a gang of four to five persons while he was checking the movement of suspicious vehicles during his night duty.

They got down from a car stopped by the sub-inspector, and suddenly attacked him.

Deputy Comissioner of Police (DCP)(East), S.D. Sharanappa, said that the search is on for the accused persons and the special team formed will arrest the culprits soon.

However, the reason for the attack is not known yet.

Ali suffered injuries on his face and other parts of his body and is undergoing treatment in a hospital.

A few years ago, some miscreants had stabbed a lady sub-inspector while she was inspecting vehicles in the same area.

Further investigation is underway.

