Specially-abled children are not burden but asset of society – Bishop Gerald Lobo

Udupi: Specially-abled children are not a burden but they can become an asset of society when they are given proper encouragement and support, said Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of Udupi.

The Bishop was speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Manasa Rehabilitation and Training Centre which is run by the Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh and Udupi Pradesh. The celebrations were held on November 25 at Pamboor.

Children with special abilities also have special talents and it is the responsibility of society to give them appropriate encouragement. With the encouragement of society, the life of such children will be brightened.

Where there is love there is God and peace and this enables us to live harmoniously. Today, Manasa Special Children’s School has attracted the attention of the entire country through its achievements.

Jesus Christ and St. Mother Teresa have been great inspirations for institutions like Manasa. Love of humanity through service has been the message of Mother Teresa. Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo complimented Dr Edward Lobo, Rev. Fr Jephrin Monis and others responsible for the establishment of Manasa.

On this occasion, the founding Trustees including Dr Gerald Pinto were felicitated. Besides, the Presidents of the Catholic Sabha of the Undivided Mangalore Pradesh, Udupi Print, Udupi Pradesh, Shirva Deanery and Pamboor Parish were honoured. Later, Principals and wardens of Hostels belonging to the Congregation of the Missionary Sisters, Servants of Holy Spirit and the staff members who have been in service in Mansa for the last 25 years were also felicitated.

Fr Jephrin Monis-Parish Priest of the Most Holy Trinity Church, Rudersberg (Retd.) Germany inaugurated the documentary on the Manasa institution titled ‘Silver Manasa’. Horst Schneider-Lord City Mayor (Retd.), Rudersberg, Germany; Mrs Margit Schneider jointly released the Manasa Silver Jubilee Souvenir presented by Editor Dr Gerald Pinto.

Henry Menezes- President and Managing Trustee of Manasa Rehabilitation and Training Centre (MRTC) presided over the programme. Other dignitaries on the dais included Chief Guests Lalaji R, Mendon-MLA of the Kaup Constituency and Vinaya Kumar Sorake-former Minister of Karnataka; Guests of honour: Rev. Fr Jephrin Monis-Parish Priest of the Most Holy Trinity Church, Rudersberg (Retd.) Germany, Noel Rasquinha, Harish Shetty representing Seetharam Shetty-Managing Director of Onshore Construction Company, Mumbai; Horst Schneider-Lord City Mayor (Retd.), Rudersberg, Germany; Mrs Margit Schneider, L.J. Fernandes-Ex-President, Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh; Sr. Ida Lobo, SSPs-Provincial Leader INS, Congregation of the Missionary Sisters, Servants of Holy Spirit; Rev. Fr Henry Mascarenhas-Parish Priest of the Holy cross Church, Pamboor, Dr Edward Lobo- Founder President and Managing Trustee, MRTC; Ms Remedia D’Souza, Ex-President and Managing Trustee of MRTC; Joseph Noronha-Secretary, MRTC; Valerian Fernandes-Treasurer-MRTC; Sr. Ancilla Fernandes-Principal, Manasa Special School, Stany Lobo-President, Catholic Sabha, Mangalore Pradesh; Mrs Mary D’Souza-President, Catholic Sabha, Udupi Pradesh; Mrs Vanitha Shettigar-President PTA and Elroy Kiran Crasta-Convener, Silver Jubilee Celebrations Committee.

Elroy Kiran Crasta welcomed the gathering, Joseph Noronha delivered the vote of thanks. Mrs Reena D’Souza, Mrs Sashikala Manjunath and Mrs K. Prabha compered the programme.

The cultural programme was presented by the students of Manasa and the group led by Anil D’Sa.



