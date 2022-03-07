‘SPECTRA 2022’- a St Theresa’s School Exhibition

Mangaluru: St Theresa’s School Exhibition” SPECTRA 2022” was held on the 5th of March, 2022 on the school campus. It began with the inauguration of The Little Way Association and Bethany Champions which was inaugurated by Mrs. Jasmine Moreiera the Chief Guest. Mrs. Savita Albuquerque welcomed the Chief Guest, Principal Sr. Lourdes, Vice Principal Sr. Caron, Teachers, and parents.

The students came up with creative and unique ways to exhibit & illustrate their ideas. Students made miniature figurines out of clay. With an endeavor to promote scientific attitude among students the exhibition provided a platform for scientific experimentation and innovation to future scientists. The enthusiasm and skill clubbed within the depth of knowledge was commendable. The working models of Bridges, hydraulic lifts, hydraulic arms, simple circuits, oobleck, rain detectors, tesla coil, wireless transmitters and many more were exhibited by the students.

The parents and students of St. Theresa’s School and St. Sebastian’s School came to witness this exhibition. The artwork and creativity of the students were appreciated.