Speech and Hearing Camp at Father Muller’s from 21st – 23rd September 2023

Mangaluru: The Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing will be organizing a Free Speech and Hearing Camp in observance of “International Hearing Impaired Week” from 21st September to 23rd September, 2023. The highlights of the camp will be:

1. Free Registration

2. Speech and Hearing Assessment of senior citizens, adults and children

3. Free Hearing Aid Trial

4. Troubleshooting of Hearing Aids

5. Providing Hearing Aids with concessional rates

Hearing impairment is a condition in which you find difficulty in hearing sounds through your ears. It can be temporary or permanent. The amount of loss can vary from being hard

of hearing to complete deafness.

Speech Language Impairment which breaks down communication involves voice problems, problems in articulating sounds, stammering and other language problems in children and in adults due to brain damage.

Hearing and Speech impairments can occur in anyone. They may be the result of a particular circumstance, or a combination of causes:

An individual may be born with them.

It may develop over the course of time.

It may be caused due to any disease, illness or medication complication.

All the clinical assessments and treatment will be provided by an expert professional. The timings during the camp will be from 9:00 am – 12:30 pm (Morning session) and 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm (Post Noon Session). Individuals registering for the camp will be provided with a free Health Card. The Father Muller Health Card comes with various benefits which can be availed for Consultation, Diagnostic Services, Lab Services, and Medicines.

The Father Muller Charitable Institutions, in its motto, Heal and Comfort, has been a front-runner in the healthcare sector with 142 years of service. The Department of Speech and Hearing (FMC) began in the year 2007 and provides courses in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (B.ASLP and M.Sc. Audiology and M.Sc. (SLP) affiliated to Mangalore University and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

Please contact for the Registration: 0824-2238295/2238296.

Let us help anyone in need to have a better quality of life as “a better quality of life is at the heart of everything we do.”

