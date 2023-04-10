Speed-Breakers or Back-Breakers? City’s Road Humps for STOPPING Speed are KILLING People!

Mangaluru: To control the speeding motorists in the City by installing Speed Breakers aka Road Humps, which are nothing but unscientific and bound to injure or kill motorists, the way they have been installed with no black and white strips nor warning signs before these road humps. No doubt, they are ostensibly speed-breakers/Road Humps but the unscientific and illegal road humps do their job so overzealously that they are turning into back-breakers and neck-breakers, even snapping life occasionally. The city traffic police are clueless on how to nip the problem as the more they remove these humps, the more they spring up on city roads every day.

This report is my tribute to Ms Mamatha Shetty, aged 35, an Anganawadi worker, who lost her life in a tragic accident that occurred near Kateel, a few days ago, she was riding a pillion with her husband, as she fell on the road when the scooter jumped over a road hump. U+In that freak incident, Mamatha who was riding a pillion on the two-wheeler of her husband and was going to Kateel from Karkala at around 5.30 am, and her husband who did not notice a road hump, his two-wheeler jumped causing Mamatha to fall on the road. Though a seriously injured Mamatha was taken to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to the injuries.

Ms Mamatha Shetty, a pillion rider lost her life due to an unscientific Road Hump

Similar cases of severe injuries or fatality, due to unscientific road humps have taken place in the past, but no one has taken any serious action about these dangerous road humps, which are prone to injure or kill motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, rather than control the seed of vehicle users. If you look back, there were a few hundred of these unscientific road humps in Mangaluru, but many were removed or converted into more motorable ones, after certain hazardous issues. Yet more are coming up every other day in various localities, which don’t make any sense rather than put motorists in hardships and risks, with no required proper standards, including markings on the road humps or warning signs before approaching them.

This morning, a young lady riding a scooter with her school-going child as a pillion rider, lost balance on the unscientific and dilapidated road hump on Falnir road, and both of them fell on the road, resulting in minor injuries, luckily due to low traffic in the early morning hours, including city buses, a fatality was avoided. But has anyone, including City officials or police personnel, noticed this unsafe road hump near Indira Hospital, if no action is taken in rectifying the damaged road hump we may see many more accidents with injuries or deaths.

The problem in our lovely Smart City is that only after any accident involving over-speeding vehicles occurs, residents of the area seek a solution and the civic authorities come up with a stop-gap arrangement to prevent future accidents by laying a road hump. Recently a traffic police officer said when civic agencies like MCC lay road humps there is always a problem with the proper alignment of these on the roads.

Most often, instead of being a boon for road users, they take away the lives of two-wheeler riders. Even police personnel have been injured due to these faulty road humps in the past. As per road engineering, a particular alignment is prescribed. Most road users in the City using their regular routes are familiar with proper road humps as they do not pose danger to vehicle users and do not damage vehicles. A speed-breaker should not make a two-wheeler skid or damage the undercarriage of a four-wheeler. The Indian Roads Congress has set guidelines, but they are seldom followed by civic authorities.

Concerned officials or citizens should write to civic authorities and get details of the road humps freshly laid earlier or recently so that they can convert them into proper ones or remove them completely. It is learnt that pressure from residents, MLAs, MPs and corporators invariably has pushed the civic authorities to set up speed-breakers. This should be stopped, unless the road humps/speed breakers are installed of proper standards, and do not injure or kill motorists. Both MCC and MSCL have road engineering divisions, which should look into the proper laying of road humps on city roads. They should identify and remove all “unscientific” road humps across the city, and traffic police. should inspect those road humps that pose danger to road users.

A few months ago, a two-wheeler rider on his way to work, suddenly encountered a road hump that was not marked or illuminated. He lost control of his bike and fell, suffering serious head injuries. He never complained nor filed a lawsuit, therefore such incidents carry on, with no compensation paid to the injured or dead, due to unscientific road humps. Ironically, traffic-slowing devices like speed-breakers are turning into hazards because misguided civic agencies work on the more, the merrier principle. While speed humps do serve their purpose, they cannot be built indiscriminately and unscientifically to the point that they turn into death traps.

With many non-standard road humps removed it shows how agencies tend to work in isolation and without adhering to guidelines, resulting in a waste of effort and money. Authorities need to strike a balance here. Opt for other traffic-calming measures like creating ‘go-slow’ areas, ensuring motorists follow rules while also keeping in mind the safety of residents, rather than installing ROAD HUMPS/SPEED-BREAKERS which pose risk to lives! Period.

