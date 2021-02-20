Spread the love



















Speed detector CCTVs to identify Gurugram’s accident-prone areas



Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has decided to install speed detector CCTV cameras for identifying accident-prone areas across Gurugram.

This decision was taken in a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg on Friday.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to prepare a list of 20 places where speed detector cameras need to be installed. These cameras will be fixed under the Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

“It is very important to install speed detector cameras to make the roads safe so that the vehicles are operated within the prescribed speed limit,” Garg said in the meeting.

A GMDA official said that there are plans to install 1,200 CCTV cameras at 222 locations in Gurugram, out of which 800 CCTV cameras are operational at 167 locations and installation of cameras at 55 locations are in progress.

He said that due to the construction work going on in many places in the district, this work is not running at the required speed. Probably this work will be completed by the end of March.

The officials in the meeting discussed Rajiv Chowk and other Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) which has been categorized as Black Spot (where road accidents are more frequent).

According to police records, a total of 194 road accidents had taken place on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway in 2020 in which 116 people have died while 105 others were seriously injured.