Speeding BMW Car Jumps Road Divider-Crashes into 2 Cars & 2 Bikes-Public Thrash Driver

Mangaluru: Driving a BMW Thrills, but many a times it Kills, when the driver behind its wheel is driving rash, or intoxicated by drugs or alcohol -but whatever be the case, here is an example of a bizarre accident which took place during the afternoon hours of Saturday, 9 April 2022 on the M G Road near Ballalbagh junction in the City.

As per the footage captured on CCTV camera from a nearby office which has gone viral, shows a speeding car by a reckless driver jumping off the road median and then crashing into two cars and two 2-wheelers moving on the other side, thereby critically injuring a woman named Ms Preethi Manoj, aged 47, riding a scooter, and then injuring a seven-year-old Amay Jayadevan who was a passenger in one of the cars. Both the injured were taken to a private hospital in the City. Call it a miracle, a lone woman standing near the divider escaped being hit by the car.

As per sources revealed, the BMW car with registration no HR 26 B 9454 was driven by 30-years-old Shravan Kumar, S/o Niranjan M N, an interior decorator from Mannagudda, Mangaluru. As per police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the critically injured woman has been admitted in the ICU at A J Hospital, while the young boy is out of danger. The driver will be subjected to drug and alcohol tests, as per the Top Cop. Prior to the arrival of the police, the angry public are seen pulling the driver out of the car, and later thrashing him left and right.

Mangaluru Traffic West police have registered the case and have taken into custody.