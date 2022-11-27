Speeding BMW mows down man riding cycle on Delhi-Gurugram road

A speeding BMW car mowed down a 50-year-old man riding a cycle on Delhi-Gurugram road on Sunday.



The onlookers said that the BMW hit the cycle at full speed from behind, throwing the rider off his bike. The driver of the car took the critically injured victim to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhendu Chatterjee, a resident of Gurugram.

A senior police officer said that they got a PCR call informing about the accident at the Vasant Kunj North police station.

When the police reached near the Mahipalpur flyover, they found one BMW car and one sports bike parked at the corner of the road.

“On inquiry, it was found that one tyre of the car had burst. Unable to control the vehicle, the driver rammed into the cycle from behind. The injured person was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital by the driver where the doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer said.

“We have seized the BMW car after arresting the driver. Further probe is underway,” the officer added.