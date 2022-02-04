Speeding Car Going Out of Control Ramming into a Scooter goes Viral- 2 Seriously Injured

Mangaluru: In a bizarre accident that took place on 3 February at around 4 pm, where a speeding car goes out of control and ramming into a Honda Activa scooter on Kulur Ferry Road near Kotekani, throwing the scooter rider and pillion on to the road that was captured on nearby CCTV camera has gone viral. The impact was so hard, that both the rider and pillion rider were seriously injured, and sought treatment at a private hospital.

In the video the speeding car is seen entering Kulur Ferry Road from Kotekani Road, on a sloped road, the driver of the car loses control and rams the car into a scooter which was moving from Ladyhill Circle to Urwa Stores junction. Due to the impact, both persons on this scooter were thrown off the two-wheeler onto the road, resulting in severe injuries to both.

Even after ramming the Car into the scooter, the driver who couldn’t stop the car, proceeded further and banged into a house compound wall , after which it came to halt. The car driver had minor injuries. Police arrived at the spot, and a case was registered against the driver for speeding and negligence.