Speeding Private Bus Hits a Two-Wheeler- Rider & Pillion Rider Injured

Mangaluru: In a n incident that took place around 8 am on Sunday, 17 September, at NH 66 near Hosabettu junction, a biker who was trying to cross the main road was hit by a speeding private bus named A K MS bus service bearing registration number KA 20 AA 3555, and driven rashly by bus driver Deslon Castelino.



As per police report the AKMS bus as part of their regular act of overtaking another bus, hit the two-wheeler and severed onto the other side of the road. Luckily both the rider and pillion rider escaped with injuries- while Abdul Khader Arfab, age 20 had serious injuries, and the other Ameer Saahil, age 20 years, had only minor injuries.

Mangaluru North Police station police have registered a case on the bus driver under Crime No 202/2023 u/s 279, 337, 338 IPC and 184 MV Act.

